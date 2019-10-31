

SARAH MYERS GEWIRZ



On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, Sarah Myers Gewirz passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 79. Sarah was an adoring wife to her husband of almost 60 years, Bernard, and a loving, caring and compassionate mother to her three sons. Graceful and elegant through every stage of her life, Sarah was loved and respected by all who knew her.

Born in Tallahassee, Florida, Sarah moved to Washington, DC soon after attending college. Her boss promptly introduced her to her future husband, to whom she became engaged four months later. She was a dedicated and insightful volunteer throughout her life, supporting many organizations such as Ballet Florida, United Way of Palm Beach, The Washington Opera, Washington Performing Arts Society, National Symphony, Georgetown University, The Kennedy Center, and Lombardi Cancer Center of Georgetown University Hospital. She was a Board Member of the Washington School of Ballet, Women's

Resource Center (Newport, RI), Newport Art Museum, The Preservation Society (Newport, RI), and most recently a Trustee of the National Gallery of Art.

She was an avid and talented gardener, garnering countless Best in Show and Blue Ribbons from the Newport Flower Show, as well as a devoted golfer, a passion she shared with her husband. She was voted one of the Most Elegant Woman in Washington by the Washingtonian Magazine, and truly lived up to the title.

She is survived by her husband Bernard; sons Michael (Cleo), Steven (Katie), and Jonathan (Rita), as well as her six grandchildren, Lillian, Graham, Stella, Jack, Malcom and Levi, and her brothers Monty and Joe Myers of Tallahassee, FL.

A private burial will be held at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park and Cemetery on Friday, November 1, and a reception to visit with family and friends will be held after the service. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Sarah's memory can be directed to The Bernard and Sarah Gewirz Endowment Fund for Modern Prints and Drawings at the National Gallery of Art (ATTN Development Office, 2000B South Club Drive, Landover, MD 20785).