SARAH HAWTHORNE

Service Information
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA
20170
(703)-437-1764
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St Timothy's Episcopal Church
432 Van Buren St.
Herndon, DC
Notice
SARAH JANE HAWTHORNE  
(Age 103)  

On May 6, 2019 at Sunrise at Mount Vernon, Jane Hawthorne, formerly of Herndon, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Hawthorne and son, Dick Hawthorne. She is survived by daughters, Allyn Trautman (Robert) of Alexandria and Anne Casali (Richard) of Stuart, FL: loving grandmother of seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St Timothy's Episcopal Church, 432 Van Buren St., Herndon, VA 20170. A Private family graveside service will be held at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Herndon, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Timothy's Episcopal Church. Email condolences may be made at

Published in The Washington Post on May 9, 2019
