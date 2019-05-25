

Sarah Jane (Ginn) Hughes

(Age 91)



Of Alexandria, VA passed away on May 21, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late William and Lula Ginn. Loving wife of the late Bernard W. Hughes. She leaves behind her daughter, Janie Srock; grandsons, Patrick Srock (Michele) and Jacob Srock (Pam); great-grandchildren, Hunter, Jacob Jr., Caleb, Rohan, and Lauren. She also leaves behind her sister, Betty Jo Mitchell and brother, Pete Ginn.

Sarah was born in Alabama on February 13, 1928 and relocated to Alexandria as a child. She attended George Washington High School. Sarah retired from the Alexandria School System. She was a devoted and active member of the Del Ray United Methodist Church.

Viewing will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 followed by services at 2 p.m. at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302. Graveside service at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Mt. Comfort Cemetery, 6600 S. Kings Hwy., Alexandria, VA 22306. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Sarah's name to be sent to Del Ray United Methodist Church, 100 E. Windsor Ave., Alexandria, VA 22301.