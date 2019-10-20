

Sarah Harris Kirby



On October 10, 2019, Sarah (Sally) Kirby (97), passed away peacefully at home in Alexandria. Widow of the late John Charles Kirby, she is survived by her children Anne, Jack, and Stephen Kirby (Maureen Donahue), Jane K. Chopko (Mark), sister Dorothy M. Harris, eight grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Born in Covington, GA, Sally graduated from Emory University Hospital School of Nursing in 1942. She joined the U.S. Army's nursing service during World War II and was stationed at the 53rd General Hospital in Malvern Hills, England. After the war, she married and moved to the Washington, DC area to raise her family. The Kirbys moved to Battle Creek, MI, in the late 1950s, then came back to the DC area in 1962 and settled in Alexandria. Sally returned to nursing, working as the office nurse for Dr. Kenneth R. Johnson. After retiring, she served for many years as a volunteer at Inova Alexandria Hospital. Visitation will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1427 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA 22302, on Wednesday, October 30, at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Inova Alexandria Hospital Foundation, 4320 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA 22304.