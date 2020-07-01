SARAH KRTANJEK
SARAH K. KRTANJEK
Sarah K. Krtanjek (States), 79, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at her residence in Fort Washington, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank J. Krtanjek, Jr. Survived by her children, Frank J. Krtanjek, III (Nicole Divver) Fort Washington, MD, Michelle Krtanjek, Greendale, WI; grandchildren, Brittany Krtanjek, Alissa Krtanjek and Trent Kodera. Retired from the Federal Aviation Administration in 1997. Services will be on Tuesday, July 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kalas Funeral Home, Oxon Hill, MD. Interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Wednesday, July 8 at 11:15 a.m. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association. Online guestbook available atwww.KalasFuneralHomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
JUL
8
Interment
11:15 AM
Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
