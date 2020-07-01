SARAH KRTANJEK

SARAH K. KRTANJEK
Sarah K. Krtanjek (States), 79, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at her residence in Fort Washington, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank J. Krtanjek, Jr. Survived by her children, Frank J. Krtanjek, III (Nicole Divver) Fort Washington, MD, Michelle Krtanjek, Greendale, WI; grandchildren, Brittany Krtanjek, Alissa Krtanjek and Trent Kodera. Retired from the Federal Aviation Administration in 1997. Services will be on Tuesday, July 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kalas Funeral Home, Oxon Hill, MD. Interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Wednesday, July 8 at 11:15 a.m. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association. Online guestbook available atwww.KalasFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 1, 2020.