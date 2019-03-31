

SARAH WAKEMAN PENNEY "Sally"

November 1, 1920 - March 14, 2019



Sally Penney died March 14, 2019, at the age of 98 in Fairfax, Viriginia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Ronald W. Penney, Sr. Sally had been a member of Vale United Methodist Church for 56 years.

Sally's highest priority, always, was her family. She is survived by her four children, Sarah Page (Tom), Hugh Penney (Madeline), John Penney (Nancy) and Ronald Penney, Jr. and by six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for visitation at Vale United Methodist Church, 11528 Vale Rd., Oakton, VA on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be at the church on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vale United Methodist Church or a .