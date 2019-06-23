SARAH ANN SCIOLTO
Our beloved Sarah, 39, passed away on June 8, 2019. Born on March 24, 1980 to Patricia L. (DeWind) Sciolto and Richard L. Sciolto. Sarah grew up in Reston, VA, where she returned following graduation from Virginia Tech University. Sarah leaves behind her parents; step-mother Lynda; sister Leeanne; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She will be missed by her dog Harley. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. June 25, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Community in Reston, VA, with a visitation immediately preceding starting at 10 a.m. Reception to follow.