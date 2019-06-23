The Washington Post

SARAH SCIOLTO (1980 - 2019)
Service Information
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA
20170
(703)-437-1764
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Community
Reston, VA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Community
Reston, VA
SARAH ANN SCIOLTO  

Our beloved Sarah, 39, passed away on June 8, 2019. Born on March 24, 1980 to Patricia L. (DeWind) Sciolto and Richard L. Sciolto. Sarah grew up in Reston, VA, where she returned following graduation from Virginia Tech University. Sarah leaves behind her parents; step-mother Lynda; sister Leeanne; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She will be missed by her dog Harley. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. June 25, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Community in Reston, VA, with a visitation immediately preceding starting at 10 a.m. Reception to follow.

Published in The Washington Post on June 23, 2019
