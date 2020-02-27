Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SARAH SPRINGER. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

SPRINGER SARAH PARKER SPRINGER Sarah Parker Springer, 86, of McLean, Virginia, died peacefully February 17, 2020, at the Arleigh Burke Pavilion in McLean. Sarah, or Sally, was the beloved wife of Robert M. Springer, Jr, an Army officer, for sixty-four years, and the mother of four children, nine grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Our beloved Sally was born in Washington, DC, September 1,1933, to Joseph Houston and Anna Mae Parker, graduated from Western High School there, and later, on scholarships, attended the Randolph-Macon Women's College in 1951 and later graduated from George Washington University in 1955. After graduation she accepted a position with Army Intelligence at the Pentagon where she met and married Robert, an Army captain. Sally's life centered around family and adventure, travel and service to others. Her four children, Robert III, Elizabeth, Ann Lauren, and Joseph, are married with children of their own. After her children had grown, she joined the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as a policy analyst, and worked there for 12 years. As an Army wife, Sally lived in Hawaii, Thailand, Germany, Carlisle Pa., Colorado Springs, Ft Huachuca, Az., and Northern Va. After retirement she and Robert continued to travel, visiting more than eighty countries, mostly in Asia, Africa and Europe. Sally led a vigorous and active life into her eighties, which included skiing, sailing, swimming, walking, and hiking. She also was a voracious reader and a member of several book clubs. Sally loved singing and music, especially opera. She sang in singing groups, church choirs and the Vinson Voices. In 1955 Sally sang in a USO tour entertaining the troops at eight air bases in the Arctic. Sally was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church in McLean for over 40 years. Sally always will be remembered and loved for her quick mind, warmth of spirit, her kindness, her contagious sense of humor, her interest in others, her curiosity, love of animals, and enthusiasm. Her ready smile lit up the world around her and brought joy to all who knew her. As named above, she is survived by four children. In addition, there are nine grandchildren - Katherine, Gray, Mark, Evan, Adrienne, Julie, Lily, James and Robert, and a great grandson, Houston. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church, 6715 Georgetown Pike, McLean, Virginia 22101. Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at the Chapel at the Vinson Hall Retirement Community, 6251 Old Dominion Drive, Mclean, Virginia 22101.

SPRINGER SARAH PARKER SPRINGER Sarah Parker Springer, 86, of McLean, Virginia, died peacefully February 17, 2020, at the Arleigh Burke Pavilion in McLean. Sarah, or Sally, was the beloved wife of Robert M. Springer, Jr, an Army officer, for sixty-four years, and the mother of four children, nine grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Our beloved Sally was born in Washington, DC, September 1,1933, to Joseph Houston and Anna Mae Parker, graduated from Western High School there, and later, on scholarships, attended the Randolph-Macon Women's College in 1951 and later graduated from George Washington University in 1955. After graduation she accepted a position with Army Intelligence at the Pentagon where she met and married Robert, an Army captain. Sally's life centered around family and adventure, travel and service to others. Her four children, Robert III, Elizabeth, Ann Lauren, and Joseph, are married with children of their own. After her children had grown, she joined the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as a policy analyst, and worked there for 12 years. As an Army wife, Sally lived in Hawaii, Thailand, Germany, Carlisle Pa., Colorado Springs, Ft Huachuca, Az., and Northern Va. After retirement she and Robert continued to travel, visiting more than eighty countries, mostly in Asia, Africa and Europe. Sally led a vigorous and active life into her eighties, which included skiing, sailing, swimming, walking, and hiking. She also was a voracious reader and a member of several book clubs. Sally loved singing and music, especially opera. She sang in singing groups, church choirs and the Vinson Voices. In 1955 Sally sang in a USO tour entertaining the troops at eight air bases in the Arctic. Sally was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church in McLean for over 40 years. Sally always will be remembered and loved for her quick mind, warmth of spirit, her kindness, her contagious sense of humor, her interest in others, her curiosity, love of animals, and enthusiasm. Her ready smile lit up the world around her and brought joy to all who knew her. As named above, she is survived by four children. In addition, there are nine grandchildren - Katherine, Gray, Mark, Evan, Adrienne, Julie, Lily, James and Robert, and a great grandson, Houston. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church, 6715 Georgetown Pike, McLean, Virginia 22101. Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at the Chapel at the Vinson Hall Retirement Community, 6251 Old Dominion Drive, Mclean, Virginia 22101. Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close