On November 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. Devoted wife to the late William Brown Alexander V. Mother to William B. Alexander VI. She enjoyed her summers in Cape May, NJ and caring for her family. Interment services will take place on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rock Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to National Presbyterian Church, 4101 Nebraska Avenue NW, Washington, DC. Donations can be designated to the NPC Culbertson Memorial Library in the memo line.