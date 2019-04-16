SARISA HIRREL

Sarisa T. Hirrel  

On Friday, January 18, 2019, Surisa T. Hirrel, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Michael A. Hirrel; stepmother and aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Surisa was a nurse for many years in the Washington, DC and suburban Maryland area. She was active in the senior citizen community of Montgomery county.
Relatives and friends may call at Wat Thai, 13440 Layhill Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20906, on Friday, April 19, 2019, 6:30 p.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery on a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Wat Thai.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 16, 2019
