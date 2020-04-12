The Washington Post

On Monday, April 6, 2020, of Arlington, VA and Washington, DC. Loving father of Robert S. Tatigian (wife, Deborah T.) and the late Linda K. Tatigian (husband, Liam McKevitt), former husband of the late Gloria T. Tatigian. Also survived by nieces, Gloria Martin and Catherine Martin, and nephews, Daniel Tomasian, Ken Magarian, and James Magarian. Services will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Chapel, Parklawn Memorial Park and Menorah Gardens, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20853.
