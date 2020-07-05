1/
SARLA DUA
Sarla Devi Dua  
Mrs. Sarla Devi Dua, wife of the late Mr. Atam Prakash Dua, passed away on June 29, 2020, in Fairfax County, VA. Born on May 10, 1935, in India, Sarla raised her family in Northern Virginia over the past 45 years. She leaves behind her loved ones to celebrate her life, including her son, Narinder Dua; daughters, Chander Malhotra, Shashi Anand and Rama Kapoor; and grandchildren, Shalini Anand, Rohit Malhotra, Sachin Anand, Rita Kapoor, Amit Kapoor, Nitin Dua and Sonam Dua. A private Service will be held on July 7,2020.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
