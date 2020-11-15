1/
SASHA ELLSBURY
Sasha Ellsbury  
Devoted wife of Gerry, mother of Pia Payne, Alex Ward, Jesse Ellsbury, Shana Ellsbury, grandmother of Francesca Ward and Grayson Payne, died on Friday, November 6, 2020, after a long, sad period of illness. She is additionally survived by her sisters, Gona Ellis and Ilene Coleman, and their families.  Beloved by many, Sasha was a rebellious, fun loving storyteller, warm hearted and always interested in others. She was a proud and caring nurse, focusing much of her career on women's health. Though often absurdly impulsive, Sasha had a spooky assurance about what she knew, who she was, and was surprisingly wise about people.  Her easy laugh and smart companionship will be achingly missed.  There will be a private Memorial Ceremony.  Donations in her memory may be made to:Planned Parenthood [plannedparenthood.org]

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 15, 2020.
