Sasha Ellsbury
Devoted wife of Gerry, mother of Pia Payne, Alex Ward, Jesse Ellsbury, Shana Ellsbury, grandmother of Francesca Ward and Grayson Payne, died on Friday, November 6, 2020, after a long, sad period of illness. She is additionally survived by her sisters, Gona Ellis and Ilene Coleman, and their families. Beloved by many, Sasha was a rebellious, fun loving storyteller, warm hearted and always interested in others. She was a proud and caring nurse, focusing much of her career on women's health. Though often absurdly impulsive, Sasha had a spooky assurance about what she knew, who she was, and was surprisingly wise about people. Her easy laugh and smart companionship will be achingly missed. There will be a private Memorial Ceremony. Donations in her memory may be made to:Planned Parenthood [plannedparenthood.org
]