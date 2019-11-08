Saul Loeb Mayer
Of Reston, Virginia, formerly of Harrington Park, New Jersey, passed November 6, 2019. He is the beloved husband of 62 years to the late Roberta Mayer; loving father of Debra, Laura, and Andrew Mayer; grandfather of Rachel, Natalie, Erica, Jessica, and Benjamin; great-grandfather of Logan; brother of the late Robert Mayer (La Donna). A graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042 on Monday November 11, 2019 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the John Theurer Cancer Center at the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. May his memory be a blessing.