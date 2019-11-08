The Washington Post

SAUL MAYER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SAUL MAYER.
Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
King David Memorial Gardens
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Saul Loeb Mayer  

Of Reston, Virginia, formerly of Harrington Park, New Jersey, passed November 6, 2019. He is the beloved husband of 62 years to the late Roberta Mayer; loving father of Debra, Laura, and Andrew Mayer; grandfather of Rachel, Natalie, Erica, Jessica, and Benjamin; great-grandfather of Logan; brother of the late Robert Mayer (La Donna). A graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042 on Monday November 11, 2019 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the John Theurer Cancer Center at the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. May his memory be a blessing.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.