Dr. SAUL ROSEN



Died peacefully at home on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the age of 90. Dr. Rosen spent his entire 35 year career at the National Institutes of Health, first as a senior clinical investigator, and later as the Deputy and Acting Director of the Clinical Center. He retired in 1994 to pursue his favorite pastimes of listening to opera and sending citations of new word usage to the Oxford English Dictionary. His big smile, great sense of humor, and kindness will be remembered by all who knew him.

Dr. Rosen is survived by his wife of 30 years, Deborah Kieffer; his three children Craig Rosen, Dr. Laura Rosen and her husband Jonathan Zerkowski, and David Rosen and his wife Elisabeth Rosen-Arevalo; and three grandchildren, Jillian and Madelyn Zerkowski and Liam Rosen-Arevalo. There will be a celebration of his life in the spring.