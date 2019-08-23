

Saulius A. Naujokaitis, M.D.



Of Potomac, MD, on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Beloved husband of 39 years of Sigita Naujokaitis; loving father of Alina Naujokaitis; brother of Maria (and Peter) Burggren. Dr. Naujokaitis is also survived by his cousin and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12 noon. Private Interment will be held at St. Gabriel's Cemetery.

