SAULIUS NAUJOKAITIS (1943 - 2019)
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
Our Lady of Mercy Church
9200 Kentsdale Dr
Potomac, MD 20854
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
9200 Kentsdale Drive
Potomac, MD
Notice
Saulius A. Naujokaitis, M.D.  

Of Potomac, MD, on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Beloved husband of 39 years of Sigita Naujokaitis; loving father of Alina Naujokaitis; brother of Maria (and Peter) Burggren. Dr. Naujokaitis is also survived by his cousin and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
 
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12 noon. Private Interment will be held at St. Gabriel's Cemetery.
 
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 23, 2019
