Saundra Wolff Fellerman
Saundra Wolff Fellerman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Keith Fellerman, son, Bruce Fellerman, and parents, Benjamin and Kitty Wolff. Saundra is survived by her daughter, Rosanne Horowitz; son-in-law, Martin Horowitz, and daughter-in-law, Donna Fellerman; her siblings, Martin Wolff (Libby Berman) and Eileen (Harold) Engel; grandchildren, Andrew (Heather) Horowitz, Eric (Mary) Horowitz and Sarah Fellerman; great-grandchildren Landon, Elizabeth and Ethan Horowitz. Saundra is also survived by other loving family members, Jennifer, Elyssa and Alexandra Gehring, Andrew Engel, Deborah, Salvatore, and Ezra Engel-Dimauro, Lisa, Brendan, Elijah, Zachary, and Aaron Maiorana, Jason Engel, Siobhan Hayes, Fiona, Maja, and Adrian Engel.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, August 7, at 1 p.m. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alley Animals, 2 Greenbrier Road, Towson, MD, 21286, National Breast Cancer
Coalition, 1010 Vermont Ave N.W., Suite #900, Washington, DC 20005, , 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or ALS Association, 7507 Standish Place, Rockville, MD 20855. In mourning at 6710 Pebble Brooke Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, Wednesday immediately following interment, Thursday and Friday beginning at 1 p.m.