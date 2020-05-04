The Washington Post

SAUNDRA LEE (1940 - 2020)
  • "In loving memory of my Aunt Saundra."
    - Kimberly Alston
  • "You will always live in our hearts and prayers."
    - Jessie Lofton
SAUNDRA LOLITA LEE  

Born in Washington, DC on July 20, 1940; Saundra transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, April 20, 2020. Saundra was pre-deceased by her husband, George W. Lee, Jr., parents Lillian and Carl Ross and Herbert Jones, and brother Anthony Ross, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory, seven siblings, Carolyn Bradford, Patricia Robinson, Yvonne Ross, Reginald A. Ross, Steven Ross, Judith Ross, and Jana Ross; goddaughter, Rosalynne Jones; godson, Tyronne Bradford; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Private Services and Interment will be held at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home on Monday, May 4, 2020. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul Baptist Church in the near future.
Published in The Washington Post on May 4, 2020
