SAUNDRA LOLITA LEE
Born in Washington, DC on July 20, 1940; Saundra transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, April 20, 2020. Saundra was pre-deceased by her husband, George W. Lee, Jr., parents Lillian and Carl Ross and Herbert Jones, and brother Anthony Ross, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory, seven siblings, Carolyn Bradford, Patricia Robinson, Yvonne Ross, Reginald A. Ross, Steven Ross, Judith Ross, and Jana Ross; goddaughter, Rosalynne Jones; godson, Tyronne Bradford; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Private Services and Interment will be held at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home on Monday, May 4, 2020. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul Baptist Church in the near future.