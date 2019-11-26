

Scott Michael Dennison (Age 65)



Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.

Scott was born December 1, 1953, in Washington, DC. For the majority of his life he resided in Montgomery and Frederick County, Maryland with his family. Most recently, Scott enjoyed living in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

Scott is survived by his daughters Peggy, Suzanne, and Carrie; their mother, Debbie and five loving grandchildren, Shane, Nicolette, Alex, Zane and Zoey. He is also survived by his mother, Barbara Dennison and his siblings, Doug, Lee Ann, and Patti. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas A. Dennison Jr.

Scott was a loyal, hard worker all his life until he happily retired. Scott loved cruising around on his Harley. He was an avid reader and was so passionate about history and his country. Scott enjoyed spending time in the mountains with his friends, loved his time at the beach with his loving girlfriend, Susan and their dog, Ali, and he had a knack for fixing most anything. Scott will always be remembered for his smile, strong opinions, and convictions. He will forever remain in the hearts of his loved ones.

A Celebration of Life for Scott's family and friends will be held on December 1, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 268 located at 11225 Fern St, Wheaton, Maryland 20902.