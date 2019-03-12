Scott E. Drummond, Jr. (Age 88)
Capt., USN (Ret.)
Passed away January 7, 2019, of cancer in Alexandria, Virginia. The son of Marion and Scott E. Drummond Sr., he grew up on Long Island, New York, graduating from SUNY Maritime College in 1952. Commissioned as an ensign, he studied hydrographic engineering at Ohio State University
, where he earned a Master's degree and met June (Carty) Drummond, the love of his life. The couple raised eight children as they traveled the world, with Scott retiring after a long and distinguished career in the military and the private sector. He was the beloved husband for 57 years of June E. Drummond, who pre-deceased him in 2018; father to Scott, Peter (pre-deceased in 2016), Jann, Robin, Colin, Susi, Cindy and Buck. He is also survived by sisters Kaye Gavin and Marion Johnson and extended family.
June and Scott will be inurned together at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. A memorial service to honor both June and Scott, will be held March 16 at 11 a.m. at the Jefferson Funeral Home, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA, 22315.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in their honor to LA Animal Rescue at Laar.org
and to Paws of Honor at Pawsofhonor.org
.