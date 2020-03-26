

Scott Esten Hendley (Age 54)



Of Alexandria, VA, passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, from cardiac arrest on the evening of Monday, March 16, 2020. He was an Alexandria resident for 29 years and had a home in Shenendoah's Bryce Resort for the past 15 years.

Scott was born on August 20, 1965 in Tyler, Texas. He was the youngest of three sons born to William Esten and Mary Elaine Hendley. Scott graduated from the University of Texas at Austin where he received a bachelor's degree in Government, and master's degree from the LBJ School of Public Affairs. Scott is survived by his wife, Renée, and their children, Nathaniel and Kathryn, and his older brother, Dane, his wife, Sharon Rose, and their son, Grant Hendley, of Tyler, Texas. His parents, William Esten and Mary Elaine Hendley, and his oldest brother, Michael, preceded him in death.

Scott was an exceptional public servant whose career at the U.S. Department of Justice spanned more than 30 years. In his free time, Scott wrote feature wine reviews for the Shenandoah Bryce Mountain Courier and the Alexandria Times before establishing in 2012 the National Wine Review as an independent online publication. He recently joined the team at Alexandria Living Magazine, where he highlighted the attributes of Virginia wines.

Scott and his wife, Renée, were married in Austin, Texas, in 1990 and were blessed to share 30 incredible years together. Scott was a deeply loving and devoted husband and father -- the big-hearted, foundational rock who loved his family more than anything. Scott and Renée raised two kind and thoughtful children together in Alexandria, VA. His daughter, Kathryn, graduated with a Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Urban Planning from the University of Virginia and now lives and works in Baltimore. His son, Nathanial, is a senior in high school and will attend the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) to study television and film production.

Instead of flowers, his family kindly requests all to please consider making offerings in Scott Esten Hendley's name to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.

https:// www.alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/ Like many of us, Alzheimer's runs in Scott's family and his mother, Elaine, died of Alzheimer's disease.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Mt. Jackson.

