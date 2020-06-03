

Scott Emerson Hess (Age 32)

Passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 in a fatal car accident. Scott grew up in Darnestown, Maryland. He was a graduate of St. Johns College High School, in Washington, DC and Garrett College, in McHenry, Maryland. After college Scott lived in Missoula, Montana. Returning to Maryland, he became a manager of the Bethesda Co-Op where he worked on the front line during the Corona Virus pandemic.Scott's passion was the outdoors. He was an avid rock climber, biker and runner. He was deeply loved by his family and friends for his subtle humor and adventurous spirit. Scott is survived by his son, Canyon Emerson Hess; his mother, Karen Ingoldsby Hess; his father, Charles Hess; his sisters, Katherine Medina (Richard), Nicole Iadarola, (Joseph), and Joanna Pim, (David). Scott will also be greatly missed by his two nieces, Sammy and Julia; his three nephews, Luke, Doug and Charlie and his loving extended family and many friends.Due to the pandemic, there will be a private celebration of Scott's life.In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made in Scott's name to Garrett College Foundation, 687 Mosser Road, McHenry, Maryland 21541.



