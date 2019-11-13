

Scott E. Lark, MAJ, USMC (Ret.)



Of Clinton, Maryland, passed away at the age of 96 surrounded by loved ones on November 8, 2019. Beloved husband of almost 50 years of the late Jane Pearson; father of John (Diana), Ron, and Cindy (Matt); grandfather of Jenny (Brian), Jon (Annamarie), Scott (Tyler), Jennifer, and Jessie. Scott is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and special friend Melende. Scott is preceded in death by daughter-in-law Carol. Visitors will be received at Lee's Funeral Home on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m., with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Internment at Arlington National Cemetery on a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Semper Fi Fund or the Religious Sisters of Mercy of Alma, Michigan.