SCOTT NASH
Scott Davidson Nash  
Sadly, our beloved son and brother, Scott Davidson Nash succumbed to a heroin overdose October 13, 2020. In addition to his parents, John and Sarah, and his sister, Rachel, he leaves his grandfather, Bartlett Hendrickson, several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and second cousins. Scott's journey through drug addiction was not atypical. There were rehabs and hopeful times. Most recently, he had rejoined the family and was the loving son and brother we recognized. He was working to achieve a certificate in welding, a skill he loved and had recently started a job with Amazon. We will always love and be proud of our son and brother. It is a terrible disease he battled so valiantly. We will hold a memorial service at some time in the future.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 30, 2020.
