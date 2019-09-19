

SCOTT GERARD RIGBY, JR. (Age 70)



Of Supply, NC formerly of Montgomery County, MD passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in the Lower Cape Hospice Care Center, Bolivia, NC.

Born in Montgomery County, MD on the second of February 1949, he was the son of the late Scott G. Rigby, Sr. and Marjorie Folk Rigby. Scott was the owner/operator of the Wheaton Paint and Hardware Store in Wheaton, MD and raw retired from AON as an IT Specialist. Scott was also a proud US Air Force veteran. He was a member of the Calabash American Legion Post # 503 and the Calabash BPO Elks Lodge # 2679. In addition to his parents Scott was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Rigby.

Survivors include his significant other and loving companion, Stephanie Shope Disson; a sister, Abigail Cooper and husband Dr. Stephen Cooper; nieces, Jocelyn Cooper and husband Derick Hines, Olivia Cooper, Mariel Cooper; "Freddy" Scott's yellow naped Amazon Parrot and "Frank" and "Sadie" his pugs.

Scott will be inurned in Arlington National Cemetery at a date and time to be announced.

In lieu of customary remembrances, donations may be made in his name to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517, to Honor Flight, Inc., 175 South Tuttle Road, Springfield, OH 45505 or to the .

