SCOTT HUGH SHIPE, JR.
Of Springfield, Virginia, passed away peacefully December 20, 2019. He is the beloved husband of 67 years to Rosalie K. Shipe; loving father of Stephanie Vargesko (Al), Scott Shipe (Toni), Paula Shipe, Richard Shipe (Theresa), Jemma Coffman (Robert), Douglas Shipe (Debbie) and Andrew Shipe (Tammy); beloved grandfather of 21 and great-grandfather of eight. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA Thursday, January 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 Old Keene Mill Rd., Springfield, VA, Friday, January 3 at 11 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: St. Bernadette Catholic Church for the Make All Things New Capital Fund at the above listed address.