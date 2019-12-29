The Washington Post

SCOTT SHIPE Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SCOTT SHIPE Jr..
Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
7600 Old Keene Mill Rd.
Springfield, VA
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
7600 Old Keene Mill Rd.
Springfield, VA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
7600 Old Keene Mill Rd.
Springfield, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

SCOTT HUGH SHIPE, JR.  

Of Springfield, Virginia, passed away peacefully December 20, 2019. He is the beloved husband of 67 years to Rosalie K. Shipe; loving father of Stephanie Vargesko (Al), Scott Shipe (Toni), Paula Shipe, Richard Shipe (Theresa), Jemma Coffman (Robert), Douglas Shipe (Debbie) and Andrew Shipe (Tammy); beloved grandfather of 21 and great-grandfather of eight. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA Thursday, January 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 Old Keene Mill Rd., Springfield, VA, Friday, January 3 at 11 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: St. Bernadette Catholic Church for the Make All Things New Capital Fund at the above listed address.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.