

Scott Nathan Sisk



Went to heaven on December 14, 2019 in Arlington. He was born on January 28, 1961 in Front Royal, VA.

He is survived by his spouse, Catherine Tallant; daughters, Ashlynne and Abbigale Sisk; mother, Joyce Sisk; brothers Jeff and Kevin Sisk; and granddaughter, Adilynne Sisk; nephew, Adam Sisk; nieces, Emma and Dayna Sisk.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on December 23, 2019, at Murphy Funeral Homes Arlington, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA. A gathering will be held immediately following services from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.