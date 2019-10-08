The Washington Post

SCOTT SMITH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SCOTT SMITH.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Scott S. Smith  
July 3, 1966 - October 2, 2019  

Scott passed peacefully at home on October 2, 2019, after an intense but short battle with Prion Disease with Jennifer, Elizabeth, Sterling and Kendall surrounding him with love.
A memorial service celebrating Scott's life will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, 1 p.m., at the Washington Golf and Country Club, 3017 N. Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22207. Services will be followed in "Sammy Sunshine style" with drinks, food, and toasts provided on the veranda deck. In lieu of flowers, donation information available online at
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 8, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.