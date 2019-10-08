

Scott S. Smith

July 3, 1966 - October 2, 2019



Scott passed peacefully at home on October 2, 2019, after an intense but short battle with Prion Disease with Jennifer, Elizabeth, Sterling and Kendall surrounding him with love.

A memorial service celebrating Scott's life will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, 1 p.m., at the Washington Golf and Country Club, 3017 N. Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22207. Services will be followed in "Sammy Sunshine style" with drinks, food, and toasts provided on the veranda deck. In lieu of flowers, donation information available online at