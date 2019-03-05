

SCOTT TAYLOR SHATTUCK

April 15, 1951 ~ February 21, 2019



Scott Shattuck, beloved child of the late William and Betty Shattuck, passed away peacefully on February 21 after a long fought nine-year battle with cancer at age 67. Scott was a native Washingtonian who grew up in Bethesda, MD and attended Landon School starting in 3rd grade until graduation in 1969. He was elected to many positions of leadership while in school including Student Council President. He also excelled in both soccer and baseball.

Scott went to work for the Paul Werres Company that specialized in the installation of industrial warehouse equipment for larger corporations. After a very successful career in that field he decided to go back to school at the University of Richmond where he received an undergraduate degree and followed by a Law School degree from the University of Florida. A resident of Naples, Florida, Scott found his calling practicing law in Virginia and Florida, with a special desire to help families or individuals who could not always afford expert legal advice and assistance.

Scott was a larger than life figure who quietly made his mark on the world. He was affectionately referred to as "The Big Guy". He is survived by his high school sweetheart and the love of his life Sandie Svendsen Dyer. Scott and Sandie rekindled their romance over 40 years after their teens and shared 12 wonderful years together. Scott is remembered by Sandie's children Kelli, Kirstin and Shane and their children Brayden, Cadence, Audrey, Selena, and Davin who adored him as their grandfather "Papa Scott". Scott is also survived by his former spouse Connie Cosby whom he remained friendly with throughout his life and cousins Blair Taylor and Wendy Van Wyhe.

Scott selflessly gave opportunity and would reach out to anyone "down on their luck". The family asks that you honor Scott's graciousness by paying it forward to help someone in need. Papa Scott, aka "The Big Guy" will truly be missed.