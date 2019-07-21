

Sean Patrick Corscadden (Age 58)



Of Panama City Beach, Florida passed away on July 9, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois from complications following a heart attack. Sean was surrounded by his family.

Sean was born at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC on November 29, 1960 on his father's 30th birthday and was raised in the Kings Park neighborhood of Springfield, Virginia. He attended Lake Braddock Secondary School (class of 1979) and The University of Notre Dame (class of 1983) where he majored in Government and International Relations.

Sean began playing lacrosse early in his life. He played club ball, in high school and went on to play lacrosse at the University of Notre Dame from 1979-1983. He was co-captain of the ND lacrosse team in 1983. Sean continued to play lacrosse well into his adult life on various alumni and club teams. "Once a HouND, always a HouND!"

Following graduation from Notre Dame, Sean returned to Springfield, Virginia for a period of time working for BearingPoint as a senior manager in the Public Services Consulting practice prior to settling in Panama City Beach, Florida where he worked in the government contracting industry for 25+years. He was an avid fisherman and scuba diver and spent his free time enjoying both on his boat and those of his friends.

Sean is survived by his mother, Anne G. Anderson (William Dyer) of Annandale, Virginia; brothers, Henry J. Corscadden III (Susan) of Bellevue, Washington, Gregory M. Corscadden of Fairfax, Virginia; his sister, Diane E. Weaver of Fairfax, Virginia; niece, Meg Corscadden (Class of 2019-University of Notre Dame); nephews, Jack Corscadden, Sam Weaver, Jack Weaver and many, many friends. Sean was preceded in death by his father, Paul H. Corscadden.

There will be a Mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Springfield, Virginia followed by a Celebration of Life. There will be a private burial in Rensselaer, New York. Sean will be buried alongside his father, Paul Henry Corscadden of Albany, New York.