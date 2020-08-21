SEAN SHEEHAN

Sean Patrick Sheehan (Age 61)
On Thursday, August 13, 2020, of Gaithersburg, MD. The devoted son of the late Emmett Leo and Aileen F. Sheehan, beloved brother of Kathleen M. Sheehan, Emmett L. (Skip) Sheehan, Michael A. Sheehan, Eileen F. Piper and Maureen A. Miller. Sean is also survived by his endeared nephews and nieces, Michael and Kevin Sheehan, Kyle Miller, David and John Piper, Sandia Sheehan, Frankie Gray, and Brittany and Taylor Miller. A visitation with social distancing will be held at Shrine of St. Jude, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD, Monday, August 24, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.; where the Eulogy and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Trees for the Future. www.trees.org
.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com