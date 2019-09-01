

SELIM EINAR SCIMONE "Sam"



Selim passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Amanda (Allen) Scimone, his son, Miles of Cheltenham, MD, step-daughters Donna (Jones) Boudreau of Columbia, MD and Gina Jones of Milton, VT.,his brothers, Fredrik Scimone (Lynn) of Wallingford, CT and Kurt Scimone (Kathleen) of South Windsor, CT. He is also survived by five grandsons, Brandin, Jayden, Jacq, Eriq and Caden and one granddaughter, Raili and nieces, Rebecca, Sara and Emma and nephew, John. Predeceased by his loving parents, Fred J. and Raili S. ScimoneSelim was born September 21, 1955 and a native of Hamden, CT. He joined the U.S.A.F. in 1976 and honorably served for 23 years before retiring on July 31, 1999. His Air Force career was his passion. He was an avionics mechanic on both the F-4 Phantom and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. He transferred to the 158th FW, Air National Guard, Burlington, VT alert detachment as the F-16 avionics technician in 1988 and ultimately joined the Air National Guard Readiness Center (Headquarters), Andrews AFB, MD as an Education and Training Resource Manager in 1993 and served there until his retirement. Continuing in a civilian career, Selim worked as a Budget Analyst for the 11th Wing, at Bolling AFB, DC and then transitioning to the Air Force District of Washington Joint Base Andrews, MD recently retiring July 31, 2019; which culminated in over 42 years of service to the United States Air Force. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD where a memorial service will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon hosted by American Legion Post 227, Brandywine, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Selim's memory to: Concordia Language Villages in Bemidji, MN a foreign language immersion program that teaches different languages (Finnish) and culture experiences. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: