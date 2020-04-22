

Selma Lee Cerimele



On April 15, 2020, Selma went home to be with her husband, Joseph, and their son, Paul. She was two weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

She was born in North Carolina, one of eleven children, all deceased, came to Washington in the early 1940's to work at the Navy Yard. She and Joseph were married in 1942.

Selma is survived by her daughter, Donna Rose (Dave); and sons, Ron, and Craig {Sandy); six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She will be joining Joseph at Arlington Cemetery.