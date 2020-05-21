SELMA ENTEN
On Sunday, May 17, 2020, SELMA ENTEN passed peacefully in Rockville, MD. Selma was the loving companion of Joseph Stein; sister of Norton Katz and Marcene Michaelson (predeceased); mother of Larry (Judy Schlosser) and Jon; grandmother of Roni (Yonatan Vissoker), Joseph (Kate Dickerson), Michael (Sabine Fayoux Cantillo); great grandmother of Hillel and Levi. Selma was 92 years of age, a lifelong native of the Washington area and had a career in healthcare and was a committed volunteer at Suburban Hospital. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Landow House Assisted Living c/o Charles E. Smith
Communities, Rockville, MD.