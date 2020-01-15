The Washington Post

SELMA TANNENWALD

Selma P. Tannenwald  

Known to her many friends as "Pete," passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020, two months shy of her 105th birthday. Born to Louis and Eva Peterfreund, she graduated from Goucher College and was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Theodore Tannenwald, Jr., who served as Chief Judge of the U.S. Tax Court and Chairman of the Board of Hebrew Union College. They lived in Westchester County, NY, Washington, DC, and were founding members of Temple Sinai in Washington. She is survived by her sons, Peter (Carol) and Robert; grandsons Alan, Jonathan, and David; and her loving caregiver Emelia Manso Rivera. Service at Temple Sinai, 3100 Military Rd., Washington, at 11 a.m. Sunday, January 19. Interment private. Shiva at Pete's residence at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Contributions may be made to the Tannenwald Foundation for Excellence in Tax Scholarship, Hebrew Union College, or Temple Sinai. Details at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries (Search Tannenwald, click on Donations link).

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 15, 2020
