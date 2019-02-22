SELMA WEINSTEIN

SELMA WEINSTEIN  

On Thursday, February 21, 2019, SELMA WEINSTEIN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Alvin Weinstein. Devoted mother of Alan, Mark (Julia) and Gary Weinstein. Loving grandmother of Brian (Emily), Brooke and Matthew Weinstein, Katie (Keith) Bustin, Michael (Morgan) and Rachael Weinstein. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, 12:30 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. After the interment, Shiva will be observed in the Community Room at the late residence. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 22, 2019
