

Dr. Selwyn Bottinick



Of North Bethesda, MD on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Deborah Bottinick; devoted father of Mark Bottinick (Michele Janis) and Lawrence Bottinick (Rosa da Costa); loving grandfather of Alexandra and Nina da Costa Bottinick, and Shoshana and Sydney Levenson. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Temple Beth Ami,14330 Travilah Road, Rockville, MD 20850 with interment to follow at Garden of Remembrance, Clarksburg, MD. The family will be observing Shiva at the home of Deborah Bottinick on Wednesday following the burial until 9 p.m. with Shiva minyan at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Shiva minyan at 7:30 p.m.; and Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.