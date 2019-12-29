

Semi Feuer



Passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born on April 30, 1936 in the town of Bad Kreuznach, Germany. He was sent to France in September, 1939 and then came to Washington, DC in September 1941 and lived in the DC metropolitan area until his death.

He served as an attorney for the Corporation Counsel, and practiced law until the age of 80. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sarita, his children Shani (Michael), Jeffrey (Sherry), and his beloved grandchildren Jaden and Kyra. Funeral services will be Monday, December 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home, 254 Carroll Street, NW, Washington, DC 20012. Burial at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 9304 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD 20783. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory appreciated to or to a .