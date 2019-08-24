The Washington Post

SERENA ECKSTEIN (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Beth Israel Cemetery,
US Highway 1 North
Woodbridge Township, NJ
Notice
SERENA ECKSTEIN  

On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Serena Eckstein of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Morris Eckstein; devoted mother of Jay Eckstein and the late Harriet Eckstein; loving grandmother of Samantha, Kimberly, Alana and Morissa; cherished great-grandmother of four. Graveside services will be held Sunday, August 25, 1 p.m. at Beth Israel Cemetery, US Highway 1 North, Woodbridge Township, NJ 07095. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 24, 2019
