SERENA ECKSTEIN
On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Serena Eckstein of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Morris Eckstein; devoted mother of Jay Eckstein and the late Harriet Eckstein; loving grandmother of Samantha, Kimberly, Alana and Morissa; cherished great-grandmother of four. Graveside services will be held Sunday, August 25, 1 p.m. at Beth Israel Cemetery, US Highway 1 North, Woodbridge Township, NJ 07095. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.