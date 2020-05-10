The Washington Post

SERENA NELSON-HARRISON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SERENA NELSON-HARRISON.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Viewing
Monday, May 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
View Map
Service
Monday, May 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lincoln Memorial Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

SERENA COLENE NELSON-HARRISON  

Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She is survived by her husband, James Harrison; her son the late Sterling X Nelson; stepson, Charles Harrison; sisters, Charlene Nelson-Nero, Fataumata Nelson; sister-in-law, Vicile Nelson; brother, David A Nelson (Eva) and the late Gary and Charles Nelson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Nelson-Harrison may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Monday, May 18 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.