SETH B. JONES (Age 81)
Departed this life on May 26, 2019. Husband of the late Voris Jones; father of Tracina D. Jones, Seth "Bernard" Jones (Charronne) and Checunya M. Jones; grandfather of Seth B. Jones, Jr., Raylond D. Wellman; brother of Renneth Jones, George Sibert, Julia Myers and Harvey Barnett; and a host of other relatives and friends. Vewing will be held on Monday, June 3 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at From the Heart Church Ministries, 5055 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD. Interment Fort Lincoln Funeral Home. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME.