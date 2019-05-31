The Washington Post

SETH JONES (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
From the Heart Church Ministries
5055 Allentown Rd.
Suitland, DC
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
From the Heart Church Ministries
5055 Allentown Rd.
Suitland, DC
Notice
SETH B. JONES (Age 81)  

Departed this life on May 26, 2019. Husband of the late Voris Jones; father of Tracina D. Jones, Seth "Bernard" Jones (Charronne) and Checunya M. Jones; grandfather of Seth B. Jones, Jr., Raylond D. Wellman; brother of Renneth Jones, George Sibert, Julia Myers and Harvey Barnett; and a host of other relatives and friends. Vewing will be held on Monday, June 3 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at From the Heart Church Ministries, 5055 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD. Interment Fort Lincoln Funeral Home. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2019
