Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Shiva
Private
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park
SETH JORDAN WINTER  
(Age 20)  

Suddenly, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, SETH JORDAN WINTER of Olney, MD. Beloved son of Henry and Wendy Wolpert Winter. Cherished brother of Elana and Michelle Winter. Dear grandson of Fred and Eileen Wolpert and Larry and Leah Barshay. Seth is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park. Shiva will also be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Break the Chains Foundation, Inc., [email protected], Young People in Recovery, www.youngpeopleinrecovery.org or to Small Miracles Cat and Dog Rescue, www.smallmiraclesrescue.org. Please sign the Condolence Book for the family which may be found at www.legacy.com. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on May 1, 2020
