Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SEWELL HORAD Sr..



SEWELL DEJOIE HORAD, SR. (Age 97)



Entered into enteral rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. Sewell was a proud native Washingtonian-product of its excellent school system. He was an honor graduate of Dunbar High School. He attended Howard University at the age of 16 and graduated in 1942 with a major in Zoology.

As an ROTC student at Howard, Sewell went directly into the service as a Lieutenant. He served in World War II in the 366, 92nd Infantry Division in North Africa and Italy.

He returned to civilian life and earned a master's degree in Crisis Resource Teaching. He was also active in the family real estate business. He chose a career as an educator at Sharpe Health School in Washington, DC teaching science and math to physically handicapped students.

He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn; his devoted daughter, Denise (Lonnie) Johnson; sons, Sewell Jr. (Florence); Evelyn's daughter Gay (Marvin) Gunn; her son, Richard (Terry) Gunn; daughter-in-law, Zanette Gunn, widow of Gary; grandchildren, Mark Horad, Lisa Sloane, Aaron (Ebony) Horad, Jonathan (Roshay) Huff. Evelyn's grandchildren, Marvin III (Nicole) Gunn, Marc (Brigette) Gunn, Lauren Gunn, Paris Gunn, Gary Jr. (Dalila) Gunn, Brittany (Deckton) Barrette. He is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-granddaughters.

The service will be held 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the chapel of the Riderwood Village campus, Rt. 29 at Cherry Hill Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20904.