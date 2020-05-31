

SEYMOUR DUBROFF 1926 - 2020

On May 25, 2020, Seymour Dubroff, 94, passed away peacefully in Chevy Chase, Maryland, after a long and fulfilling life. Seymour was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. He is survived by his wife, Guity Dubroff, his children, Andrew Dubroff (Melissa Dubroff), Ali Fassihi (Angela Noguera) and Susan Dubroff, his grandchildren, Eliana Fassihi, Maryam Fassihi, Roxana Fassihi, Matthew Dubroff (Mandy Dubroff), Lindsay Beese (John Carter Beese III) and Annie Wynn, his great-grandson, Maxwell Dubroff, and his sister, Claire Madlin. Born on January 23, 1926, to Ester Levy and Albert Dubroff in New York City, Seymour was drawn early to what ultimately became his lifelong passion of the practice of medicine and caring for others. A brilliant eye surgeon, an innovator of new surgical techniques, an inventor of new medical devices, and a lecturer around the world on emerging innovations in ophthalmology, he was continually driven to improving the care of those around him and was beloved by everyone he touched. But merely characterizing Seymour as an accomplished physician would be incomplete, because his passions and accomplishments were not limited to medicine. In his early-life he was a trailblazing Naval pilot in World War II, in his mid-life he developed an unparalleled knowledge of wine and assembled one of the great wine collections in the Washington DC area, and in his late-life he developed a passion for Tuscany where he spent much of his retirement learning the language and history of Italy and visiting with the many European colleagues he developed over his long professional career. In short, he was a classic Renaissance man. Seymour was also a devoted family man who equally enriched the next several generations of his family with his brilliance, time for stories about a seemingly endless parade of humous predicaments over his years, and his patience and passionate concern for everyone's betterment. He lived a life which has made his entire family proud, and he will be sorely missed. Service and interment will be private.Seymour opened the first Eye Clinic at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, and anyone interested in making a donation in his honor can make it to Charles E. Smith Life Communities, 6121 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store