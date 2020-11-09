1/
SEYMOUR FRUCHTER
Seymour Fruchter (Age 93)  
Seymour Fruchter "Sy" passed away at home on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Sy joined the Navy in 1944 and after the war went to college on the GI Bill. He worked at the Pentagon in computer management for over 35 years, retiring 1986. He lived in Silver Spring, MD with his beloved wife of 66 years, Helen. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his five daughters and sons-in-law Barbara Grunewald (Jeffrey), Susan Dobbs (George), Diane Uhl (Peter), Nancy Britt (William), and Linda Shapero (Larry); his 15 grandchildren, who brought him much joy; his brother Murray (Priscilla) and sister Doris Hines. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Lung Association or American Cancer Society.


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 9, 2020.
