SEYMOUR ROY
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Selma Lea Roy (Member of Refuge Baptist Assembly). Also survived by daughters, Carrie Sanders, Tanya V. and Tyra V. McKinzie, Ingrid L. Simpson and Sabrina Brown; brothers, James and Ernest (Cheryl) Roy and Louis Pew (Jennifer); goddaughter, Annie McEachin; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nephews; nieces; other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family Tuesday, September 10, at Union Bethel AME Church, 6810 Floral Park Rd., Brandywine, MD from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by Hodges & Edwards.