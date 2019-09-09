The Washington Post

SEYMOUR ROY

Service Information
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Bethel AME Church
6810 Floral Park Road
Brandywine, MD
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Bethel AME Church
6810 Floral Park Road
Brandywine, MD
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Selma Lea Roy (Member of Refuge Baptist Assembly). Also survived by daughters, Carrie Sanders, Tanya V. and Tyra V. McKinzie, Ingrid L. Simpson and Sabrina Brown; brothers, James and Ernest (Cheryl) Roy and Louis Pew (Jennifer); goddaughter, Annie McEachin; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nephews; nieces; other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family Tuesday, September 10, at Union Bethel AME Church, 6810 Floral Park Rd., Brandywine, MD from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by Hodges & Edwards.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 9, 2019
bullet World War II
