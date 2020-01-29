

Shackford Pitcher "Shack"



Shack Pitcher, of McLean, VA, died on January 23, 2020 at Virginia Hospital Center after suffering a stroke. He was born to the late James and Margaret Pitcher, on February 25, 1935 in Pasadena, CA. Shack grew up in Hemet, CA.

He graduated with a BA degree from UC Davis in 1957 and a MS degree from UC Berkeley in 1962.

Shack married Birgitta Brenning in Mariehamn, Aland, Finland on August 27, 1960.

He is survived by his wife Birgitta; two children: Karen (Jim) Serfis of Arlington, VA and John (Leslie) Pitcher of The Plains, VA. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Samantha and Katherine Pitcher and Malin and Marie Serfis.

Shack worked in the Foreign Agricultural Service, USDA for 35 years. In addition to working in the DC office, he was assigned to posts in Brazil, Lebanon, Syria, and Sweden. For his last DC post he traveled extensively to East Asia and the Pacific as an area officer.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 1830 Kirby Rd., McLean, VA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to or to a .