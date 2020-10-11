KANE Shannon Elizabeth Kane Of Odenton, MD, passed away on October 2,2020 at the University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore, MD. She had resided in Anne Arundel County, MD for 43 years, most of that time in Crofton, MD. Shannon was born in Syracuse, NY on September 20, 1949 to her parents, John L. and Catherine G. Madison. Shannon graduated in 1967 from Bishop Ludden High School. She subsequently attended the State University of New York at Oswego and Syracuse University. Shannon and Thomas R. Kane (Tom) were married in June of 1969, and celebrated their 51st anniversary in June of 2020. Following Shannon's passing, Tom commented, "I knew Shannon was my soulmate when I first met her in my late teens. She is the love of my life and best friend, and has been my constant companion and advisor." Shannon's thirty year career with AT&T began in 1969 and ranged from Business Office Representative in Syracuse, NY to Federal Systems Sales Compensation Manager in Silver Spring, MD prior to retirement in 1999. Shannon was a bright and talented person and her acumen for reengineering business systems was recognized by AT&T. She conquered systems development challenges in areas such as financial management and human resources. In retirement, Shannon devoted her time to helping others, primarily through numerous volunteer activities. These included audio recording the Washington Post for the visually impaired, visiting hospital patients and the homebound through her church on a weekly basis, and working with displaced pets in rescue status. She even approached a local convalescent center for the elderly and offered to serve as a weekly activity provider. For eight years, Shannon brought music, poetry, short stories, told jokes, and used puppets. She imaginatively strived to provide participants new experiences each week, to provide entertainment and bring joy to the residents. Shannon loved participating in sports, excelled in competitive swimming and tennis, was a member of her SUNY Oswego college swim team, and was an avid outdoor hiker. She and her husband Tom loved to travel and spent vacations in various locations in the Caribbean, the Adirondack mountains, California, Washington State, and Ireland. Among myriad other activities, Shannon loved music, art, theater, gardens, books and poetry. Shannon was a fiercely loyal and caring friend to many. No detail escaped her attention. She was an advocate for the downtrodden and a caretaker of all creatures. She was known to risk her life escorting ducklings across a busy highway, and would pull finger puppets from her purse to calm fussy toddlers. Shannon was a beautiful being who will exist in our hearts forever. Shannon was greatly loved by her siblings and those of her husband Tom, and by their siblings' children and grandchildren, for her thoughtfulness, caring and generosity. She went above and beyond to recognize the special days and milestones for all, and support them when in need. As she neared her 70th birthday, Shannon was heard to say. "Seventy, it's really not my style." She was right. Nevertheless, she embarked on her 70's with verve. Shannon will be remembered by so many people for many, many things, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Shannon is survived by her husband, Tom; by her sisters Erin M. Hoffmann of Los Angeles, CA and Mary M. Rodriguez Gort of Largo, FLA and Mary and Erin's spouses, children and grandchildren; and by Tom's siblings Kathleen Kane Galligan of So. Yarmouth, MA., Daniel J. Kane of Warwick, RI, Marypat Kane Oropallo of So. Yarmouth, MA, Brian E. Kane of Franklin, MA, and J. Timothy Kane of Old Forge, NY, and their spouses, children, and grandchildren. The Robert E. Evans Funeral Home in Bowie, MD is providing on line resources and support to Shannon and Toms' family and friends. A celebration of life will be planned and announced at a later date. Charitable Donations: For those interested, charitable donations can be made in Shannon's honor to WaterAid.Org
, the Heifer.Org
, or to a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be made at www.robertevansfuneralhome.com
Charitable Donations: For those interested, charitable donations can be made in Shannon's honor to WaterAid.Org
, the Heifer.Org
, or to a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be made at www.robertevansfuneralhome.com
www.robertevansfuneralhome.com