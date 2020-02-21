SHANNON STOHL
On February 14, 2020, Shannon died in her sleep after a long and courageous battle with cancer at her home in Fairfax, VA. She was born at Columbia Hospital in Washington, DC on October 23, 1948 to Ralph and Phyllis Bennion Stohl. The fourth of their children, Sheila Todd, Anthony Stohl, Jeffrey Stohl (deceased), and Kristin Rollins. The family moved to Dallas, TX when she was 12, and she later attended Stephen F. Austin State University. She spent decades in Dallas pursuing her passion and profession as a hair stylist and continued after moving to McLean, VA in 2004. She maintained lifelong connections with treasured nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 1, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Penderbrook Club House, 3704 Field Trail Lane, Fairfax 22033. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shannon Stohl's name to LIFE WITH CANCER, c/o Inova Health Foundation, 8110 Gatehouse Road, Suite 200, East Falls Church, VA 22042-1210 or online at lifewithcancer.org
.