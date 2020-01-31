The Washington Post

SHARETA GRIFFIN

Service Information
Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home - Washington
1722 North Capitol Northwest
Washington, DC
20002
(202)-882-2732
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Not About Me Ministries
3106 Branch Ave.
Temple Hills, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:30 AM
Not About Me Ministries
3106 Branch Ave.
Temple Hills, MD
View Map
Notice
SHARETA V. GRIFFIN  

Of Washington, DC transitioned on Monday, January 20, 2020. Devoted wife of 21 years to Cedric Griffin and loving mother to Shanelle Griffin. She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, MaryAnn Moses, three sisters, and one brother, and a host of other relatives and friends. Services Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Not About Me Ministries, 3106 Branch Ave., Temple Hills, MD 20748. Viewing 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Service 11:30 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Services entrusted to Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 31, 2020
