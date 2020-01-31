SHARETA V. GRIFFIN
Of Washington, DC transitioned on Monday, January 20, 2020. Devoted wife of 21 years to Cedric Griffin and loving mother to Shanelle Griffin. She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, MaryAnn Moses, three sisters, and one brother, and a host of other relatives and friends. Services Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Not About Me Ministries, 3106 Branch Ave., Temple Hills, MD 20748. Viewing 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Service 11:30 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Services entrusted to Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home.